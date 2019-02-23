Most read
Search Warrant Yields Drug Arrest at Huntington's Coach's Inn
Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 02:23 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Detectives with the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau executed the warrant after they received information that a man was selling crack cocaine from a room on the third floor of the hotel.
The search yielded 28 grams of crack cocaine along with marijuana, cash, scales and paraphernalia used to sell drugs.
Leo L. Hardison was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
The owner of the hotel was notified of the criminal activity and will be issued a nuisance letter.