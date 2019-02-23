Drug Arrests Made in Lawrence County, Ohio

During the searches five ounces of crystal meth, five ounces of heroin, three firearms, and more than $33,000.00 cash were seized. These warrants were issued after controlled purchases of heroin and crystal meth were completed by officers of the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. Three individuals were arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs. More charges will be presented to a Grand Jury in March.



Sheriff Jeff Lawless commended the officers and stated “The execution of these search warrants are part of our ongoing efforts to help make Lawrence County safer”



The Lawrence Drug & Major Crimes Task Force is implemented by Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham M. Anderson’s Office. Prosecutor Anderson encourages citizens to report suspicious activity to the Task Force hotline at 740-534-5830.



Additionally, a special thanks to Lawrence County EMS personnel for participating and partnering with raid teams. Should the need have arose for emergency medical aide, services would have been immediately available on site for both teams.