The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in...

Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky...

Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky...

Lawrence County in northeastern Kentucky...

Carter County in northeastern Kentucky...

Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio...

Cabell County in central West Virginia...

Northwestern Mingo County in southern West Virginia...

Lincoln County in central West Virginia...

Northwestern Logan County in southern West Virginia...

Wayne County in western West Virginia...

Northwestern Boone County in central West Virginia...

* Until 700 AM EST Sunday.

* At 1002 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that moderate rain was falling over the area. Half an inch to near

one inch has already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to an

inch can be expected by midnight. This will likely cause flooding

of small creeks and streams. Urban street flooding is also likely,

particularly in low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Grayson, Louisa, Coal Grove, Olive

Hill, Hamlin, Blaine, Cannonsburg, Grayson Lake State Park, and

Carter Caves State Park.