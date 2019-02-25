Attorney General Morrisey Files Human Rights Action in Elementary School Abuse Case

MARTINSBURG — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sought to protect students with special needs and enforce the state’s Human Rights Act so as to hold accountable anyone who threatens to assault an individual because of his or her disability.

The civil complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges three adults, each placed in a position of trust, verbally assaulted two nonverbal autistic children. The allegations stem from conduct captured as part of a parent’s secret recording in November 2018 at Berkeley Heights Elementary School in Martinsburg.

“No student should suffer the verbal assault endured by these students,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will use every ounce of its authority to protect children from abuse, especially from adults placed in a position of trust. We may have limited criminal authority, but this filing demonstrates our commitment to use civil tools to bring proven wrongdoers to justice.”

The complaint alleges Christina Lester, June Yurish and Kristin Douty verbally assaulted the autistic students by threatening each with physical violence. It states a suspecting parent captured evidence of the threats by hiding a recording device in her daughter’s hair.

The Attorney General seeks a court order declaring that Lester, Yurish and Douty violated the state’s Human Rights Act. The complaint additionally seeks a $5,000 civil penalty for each violation and an injunction to block any of the three from holding a position, paid or volunteer, in which they supervise or provide care to children.

The complaint also seeks to block Lester, Yurish and Douty from having any contact with the students in question or their family members.

The Attorney General’s investigation into the matter remains ongoing. The complaint specifically reserved his right to pursue similar action against any other individual, entity or institution revealed to have violated the state’s Human Rights Act.

The complaint was filed in Berkeley County Circuit Court as part of the Attorney General’s exclusive authority to seek an injunction against any person who violates the state’s Human Rights Act.

Read the civil complaint at

.