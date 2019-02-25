Most read
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep Radioactive Waste Out of the Ohio River
Leaking from the waste site would reek radioactive fallout for countless people, future generations, the delicate environment, and ultimately make the Teays aquifer undrinkable.
[Editor's Note: The Portsmouth site contains radioactive classified buried ruins from the Huntington WV Pilot Plant ran by the AEC. Located on the INCO property, the plant processed radioactive materials from nuclear weapons making diffusion such as the one in Portsmouth. The most radioactive ruins were buried in Portsmouth, Ohio in 1979, however, when the HPP plant operated in the 50s/60s waste went elsewhere including the Dietz Hollow landfill.]
Please help us STOP the on-site waste disposal facility by petitioning the Assistant Secretary for Environmental Management, Anne Marie White. She manages the environmental office that is in charge of cleaning up after the horrendous nuclear legacy.
We must ask her to halt this decision made my the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, and we must seek much more environmentally sound solutions that will protect us, not kill us.
SIGN PETITION
For follow-up information, or to talk personally to a local activist of Piketon, Ohio, e-mail to:
Vina Colley: vcolley@earthlink.net
President, P.R.E.S.S. (Portsmouth/Piketon Resident for Environmental Safety and Security)
Co-founder, NNWJ (National Nuclear Workers for Justice)