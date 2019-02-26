Most read
- Barboursville Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Distribution Charge
- COLUMN GATOR CHOPPIN ..... Observations about Huntington that many residents won't agree with
- IMAGE GALLERY: Herd Survives Tough Belmont Team
- Huntington's Hammer Hits Seasonal Offensive, Defensive Highs
- IMAGE GALLERY Lady Irish Loses to Afrocentric
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep Radioactive Waste Out of the Ohio River
- Marshall Women Down Longwood 62-48
- Drug Arrests Made in Lawrence County, Ohio
Attorney General Morrisey Cautions Residents to Check Credentials in Repairing Wind Damage
Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 02:19 Updated 15 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The advice comes in light of a weekend weather system that brought strong winds and heavy rain to residents across West Virginia.
“Strong winds caused varying degrees of damage throughout West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Consumers will begin surveying damage as the winds subside, however, so will con artists who often prey upon those already facing hardship. Consumers must cautiously research any contractor they consider hiring.”
Unlicensed persons often will canvas neighborhoods and offer to repair damaged property with deals that seem too good to be true. At times, they will imply they are working on nearby homes or suggest they are with the bank or insurance company.
All too often, the money is paid without completion of the work.
Many times scammers fail to provide contact information, such as a contractor’s license, business card or other identification, and use high-pressure sales tactics to force immediate purchases.
The Attorney General’s Office warns residents to take their time, research options and be very careful before hiring an unfamiliar contractor. Here are a few suggested tips:
- Evaluate the size and scope of their project.
- Obtain written estimates from multiple companies.
- Research companies that repair storm damage.
- Ask for references to verify the contractor’s prior work.
- Look for reviews of the company on trusted websites.
- Check to see if the contractor has a valid license by contacting the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board at 304-558-7890.
Anyone with questions or a potential storm-related home repair scam should call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, visit www.wvago.gov.