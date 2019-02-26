Attorney General Morrisey Cautions Residents to Check Credentials in Repairing Wind Damage

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged anyone faced with wind damage to be cautious when hiring a contractor to make repairs.

Evaluate the size and scope of their project.

Obtain written estimates from multiple companies.

Research companies that repair storm damage.

Ask for references to verify the contractor’s prior work.

Look for reviews of the company on trusted websites.

Check to see if the contractor has a valid license by contacting the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board at 304-558-7890.





Anyone with questions or a potential storm-related home repair scam should call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, visit Additionally, state law requires contractors to allow the consumer five days to cancel roofing contracts, as opposed to the three-day period for door-to-door sales, without penalty for any portion of repairs not covered by the consumer’s insurance policy. The clock begins with the consumer’s receipt of the insurance notice.Anyone with questions or a potential storm-related home repair scam should call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, visit www.wvago.gov

The advice comes in light of a weekend weather system that brought strong winds and heavy rain to residents across West Virginia.“Strong winds caused varying degrees of damage throughout West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Consumers will begin surveying damage as the winds subside, however, so will con artists who often prey upon those already facing hardship. Consumers must cautiously research any contractor they consider hiring.”Unlicensed persons often will canvas neighborhoods and offer to repair damaged property with deals that seem too good to be true. At times, they will imply they are working on nearby homes or suggest they are with the bank or insurance company.All too often, the money is paid without completion of the work.Many times scammers fail to provide contact information, such as a contractor’s license, business card or other identification, and use high-pressure sales tactics to force immediate purchases.The Attorney General’s Office warns residents to take their time, research options and be very careful before hiring an unfamiliar contractor. Here are a few suggested tips: