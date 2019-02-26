Most read
Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Charge
“Dealing meth will get you a long stay in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Hatfield was caught with more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and the result is 6 years behind bars. In every case of drug dealing, we’ll do our best to lock you up away from our families as long as possible.”
Hatfield admitted that on June 1, 2017, officers searched her vehicle and found approximately 86 grams of methamphetamine. As part of the plea agreement, Hatfield also admitted that officers conducted a search warrant on her residence and located approximately 116 grams of methamphetamine. She admitted she intended to sell the methamphetamine.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.