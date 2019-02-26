Most read
Barboursville Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Distribution Charge
Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 02:26 Updated 15 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“The highway interdiction efforts of our law enforcement partners keep a significant amount of illicit drugs from ever making it into our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I applaud the officers who do this dangerous but vital work.”
Powers admitted that on June 14, 2018, she was pulled over on I-64 in Wayne County. Officers found a black bag in her vehicle that contained one kilogram of cocaine. She told officers she intended to sell the cocaine for money.
Powers faces between five and forty years in prison when she is sentenced on June 3, 2019.
The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.