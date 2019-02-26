Huntington Day at Great American Ballpark

We are thrilled to announce we will have a special Huntington Day with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park this season!

Huntington Day will be Sunday, August 11th as the Reds take on the Chicago Cubs. Game time is 1:10 p.m. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will be throwing out the first pitch and we will have special pre-

game activities as well.



We will be selling discounted tickets for this game via a special website link beginning next week. Only tickets purchased through this link will receive the special Huntington Day discount, so stay tuned for further information.



We look forward to sharing this special day with all of you, so mark your calendars now!





https://groupmatics.events/event/Huntingtonwv

We look forward to seeing you on August 11th!