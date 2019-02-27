Four Men Sentenced in WV for Immigration Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that four foreign nationals, all previously convicted of Reentry of a Removed Alien, were sentenced in federal court today. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“All four defendants had prior deportations,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We must secure the border and end this revolving door. Those who want to enter this great country, must do so by following our laws and all lawful entrants are welcome. Those we find that have illegally entered the United States will face prosecution.”

Appearing before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger in Beckley:

Heriberto Tadeo, a Mexican national, was sentenced to “time served” and was immediately remanded to ICE authorities for deportation proceedings. Tadeo has been in federal custody since October 17, 2018—four months. On October 17, 2018, Tadeo was found in Greenbrier County, West Virginia working at a turkey farm. Federal agents with ICE had received a tip that Tadeo was working at a turkey farm illegally and ICE agents located Tadeo there. Agents immediately confirmed that Tadeo was not in the United States legally. ICE agents took Tadeo into federal custody. Tadeo’s fingerprints matched him to a single prior encounter in 2016 where he was found in Hidalgo, Texas illegally and deported from the United States to Mexico. Tadeo illegally reentered the United States a second time prior to his capture in 2018. Tadeo had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Tadeo also admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen.

Wilfredo Artiago-Mejia, a Honduran national, was sentenced to “time served” and was immediately remanded to ICE authorities for deportation proceedings. Artiaga-Mejia has been in federal custody since August 29, 2018—nearly six months. In August 2018, Artiaga-Mejia was found in Greenbrier County, West Virginia working at a turkey farm. Federal agents with ICE had received a tip that Artiaga-Mejia was working at a turkey farm illegally and ICE agents located Artiaga-Mejia there. Agents immediately confirmed that Artiaga-Mejia was not in the United States legally. ICE agents took Artiaga-Mejia into federal custody. Wilfredo Artiaga-Mejia fingerprints matched him to two prior encounters in 2011 and 2013 where he was found in the United States illegally and deported from the United States to Honduras. In 2013, he was also convicted of Illegal Entry into the United States in United States District Court from the Western District of Texas. Artiaga-Mejia illegally reentered the United States a third time prior to his capture in 2018. Artiaga-Mejia had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Artiaga-Mejia also admitted to ICE agents that he was a Honduran citizen.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution of Tadeo and Artiaga-Mejia.

Appearing before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers in Huntington:

Sebastian Gonzalez-Cid, a Mexican national, was sentenced to “time served” and was immediately remanded to ICE authorities for deportation proceedings. Gonzalez-Cid, 26, has been in federal custody since December 6, 2018—over three months. On December 6, 2018, Gonzalez-Cid was found in Huntington, Cabell County, West Virginia by ICE agents who received a tip he was working in the area. Federal agents with ICE had specifically received a tip that Gonzalez-Cid was working illegally and ICE agents located him at his place of residence. Agents immediately confirmed that Gonzalez-Cid was not in the United States legally. ICE agents took Gonzalez-Cid into federal custody. Gonzalez-Cid’s fingerprints matched him to a single prior encounter in 2017 where he was found in South Charleston, West Virginia illegally and deported from the United States to Mexico. Gonzalez-Cid illegally reentered the United States a second time prior to his capture in 2018. Gonzalez-Cid had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Gonzalez-Cid also admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen.

Marcus Tojin-Tui, a Guatemalan national, was sentenced to “time served” and was immediately remanded to ICE authorities for deportation proceedings. Tojin-Tiu, 26, has been in federal custody since October 30, 2018—over four months. On October 30, 2018, Tojin-Tiu was found in Huntington, Cabell County, West Virginia by ICE agents who received a tip he was working in the area. Federal agents with ICE had specifically received a tip that Tojin-Tiu was working illegally at a restaurant and ICE agents located him at his place of residence. Agents immediately confirmed that Tojin-Tiu was not in the United States legally. ICE agents took Tojin-Tiu into federal custody. Tojin-Tiu’s fingerprints matched him to a single prior encounter in 2012 where he was found in Harlington, Texas illegally and deported from the United States to Guatemala. Tojin-Tiu illegally reentered the United States a second time prior to his capture in 2018. Tojin-Tiu had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Tojin-Tiu also admitted to ICE agents that he was a Guatemalan citizen.

Assistant United States Attorneys Erik S. Goes and Ryan Keefe are responsible for the prosecution of both Gonzalez-Cid and Tojin-Tui.