Huntington Pot Hole Patching Requests

 Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 00:58 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Dry weather is allowing our Public Works crews to patch potholes this week. To request that a pothole be patched, call Public Works at 304-696-5903 (listen for the prompt for Public Works) or send us a private message on this Facebook page with the location.


It should also be noted that several roadways in Huntington are owned and maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways. A few of the notable state-maintained roadways include Hal Greer Boulevard, Veterans Memorial Boulevard, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 8th Avenue, 5th Street, and Madison Avenue. To request a road repair on a state-maintained roadway, go tohttps://dotforms.wv.gov/cra/.
