Huntington Pot Hole Patching Requests
Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 00:58 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
It should also be noted that several roadways in Huntington are owned and maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways. A few of the notable state-maintained roadways include Hal Greer Boulevard, Veterans Memorial Boulevard, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 8th Avenue, 5th Street, and Madison Avenue. To request a road repair on a state-maintained roadway, go tohttps://dotforms.wv.gov/cra/.