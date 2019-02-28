Most read
Marshall to present ‘Body Shots XII: Hell Hath No Fury’
Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 01:31 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The program will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theater. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
“In its 12th year, this production of Body Shots will feature comedy, monologues, film and movement from students, faculty and staff at Marshall, taking you from portrayals of hell in the ancient world to modern women and men fighting systems of ableism, patriarchy and racism,” said Dr. Robin Riner, associate professor of anthropology at Marshall.
The program is sponsored by Marshall’s women’s studies and sexuality studies programs, the departments of sociology and anthropology, history and English, the College of Liberal Arts, and the Women’s Center.