Marshall to present ‘Body Shots XII: Hell Hath No Fury’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Several programs from Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts and the university’s Women’s Center will present, “Body Shots XII: Hell Hath No Fury,” a multimedia performance that celebrates the bold, emotional words and actions taken by women and others attempting to challenge a status quo that has harmed, dismissed, disempowered or scorned them.

The program will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theater. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

“In its 12th year, this production of Body Shots will feature comedy, monologues, film and movement from students, faculty and staff at Marshall, taking you from portrayals of hell in the ancient world to modern women and men fighting systems of ableism, patriarchy and racism,” said Dr. Robin Riner, associate professor of anthropology at Marshall.

The program is sponsored by Marshall’s women’s studies and sexuality studies programs, the departments of sociology and anthropology, history and English, the College of Liberal Arts, and the Women’s Center.