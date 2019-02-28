Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Senate, Urges House to Pass Bipartisan Bill to Fight Medicaid Fraud

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the West Virginia Senate for advancing legislation to strengthen the state’s fight against Medicaid fraud.





The Attorney General now urges the state House of Delegates to pass Senate Bill 318, indicating its approval will bring West Virginia in line with aggressive Medicaid Fraud Control Units across the nation.



The Senate voted 26-8 to advance the legislation Wednesday morning. It carries bipartisan support, the favor of newspapers across West Virginia and closely resembles legislation previously sponsored by House Judiciary Chair John Shott, R-Mercer.



“There is no reason to delay passage of this common sense legislation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “A responsible government must do everything in its power to fight waste, fraud and abuse, and now is the time for the state House of Delegates to follow the lead of 43 other states and allow our office to mount an aggressive fight against Medicaid fraud for the benefit of those who legitimately need the assistance.”



Senate Bill 318, if passed, would move the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from the state Department of Health and Human Resources to the Attorney General’s Office. The move would save taxpayers many millions each year and bring West Virginia in line with the majority of other states.



Its passage would fix deficiencies in West Virginia’s existing unit and yield greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer.



The proposal has received editorial support from The Bluefield Daily Telegraph; The Charleston Daily Mail; The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg; The Parkersburg News & Sentinel; The Intelligencer of Wheeling; The Journal of Martinsburg; The Wheeling News-Register; The Inter-Mountain of Elkins; The Weirton Daily Times; and The West Virginia Record.



Many newspapers have cited the Attorney General’s success in fighting Social Security disability fraud in supporting the proposed transfer of the Medicaid fraud unit.



Just last month, it was announced the Attorney General’s disability fraud partnership has generated more than $14.3 million since its inception, including a record-breaking $6.2 million in calendar year 2018.



Nationally, 43 of 50 Medicaid Fraud Control Units are operated by state attorneys general.

