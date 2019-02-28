Attorney General William Barr Commits to Aggressively Attacking Drug Scourge

 Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 04:17 Updated 8 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –  United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement after meeting with Attorney General William Barr:

“Today, I had the honor of meeting with Attorney General Barr at his office in Washington to discuss matters of critical importance to the people of West Virginia.  He understands West Virginia and our unique challenges. This Attorney General truly appreciates West Virginia and is committed to ending the opiate crisis, supporting law enforcement, and reducing crime for our families and communities. He is very supportive of my efforts in West Virginia to aggressively attack the drug scourge, violent crime, public corruption, health care fraud and other critical priorities. I look forward to working directly with Attorney General Barr and his team to advance the priorities of the Department of Justice and this Administration throughout the great state of West Virginia.  I believe it is fair to say that the people of West Virginia have a great friend and champion in Attorney General Barr.”

