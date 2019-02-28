Most read
How the Film tax Credit Benefits More Than Just the Film Industry…
Here are just SOME of the actual numbers spent in SOME of the broad range of industries in West Virginia:
|Lodging
|$370,000
|Building Materials, Heavy Equipment, Etc
|$167,000
|Dry Cleaning
|$12,000
|Local Wages (workforce)
|$215,000
|Telecom & Electronics
|$17,000
|Vehicle Rentals, Towing Services, Repairs
|$130,000
|Sanitation & Utilities
|$15,600
|Overtime Wages for Public Works Employees
|$8,000
|Airfare booked through WV Travel Agencies
|$335,000
|Location Fees to Property Owners
|$330,000
|Local Wages (talent)
|$490,000
|Professional Services (e.g. Attorneys)
|$48,000
|Production Services Companies
|$2,650,000
|Shipping & Freight
|$40,000
These incredible numbers are only possible if West Virginia offers a competitive tax credit to entice these productions to shoot their film and television productions here.
Without a tax incentive, exactly ZERO productions will come to West Virginia and will instead shoot in Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, or Georgia, where the terrains and scenery are virtually identical to West Virginia and the tax incentives are very favorable.
If you ran a business and could save 35% as little as 50 miles away, wouldn’t you?
EDITOR'S NOTE: From conversations with filmmakers, Warner Bros. might have spent more time in WV for "We Are Marshall", if there had been a tax credit. The two week shoot was extended to three by a discretionary grant from then Gov. Joe Manchin.
Still, WV has infrastructure issues, missing direct air flights, and lack of a working sound stage.