How the Film tax Credit Benefits More Than Just the Film Industry…

 Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 04:26 Updated 53 min ago Edited from a Press Release

One of the largest productions that came to West Virginia during the heyday of the old tax credit was the Spielberg produced Super 8  directed by J.J. Abrams.  They filmed in Weirton, WV and spent MILLIONS at West Virginia businesses and individuals while there.

Super 8 Poster

Here are just SOME of the actual numbers spent in SOME of the broad range of industries in West Virginia:

Lodging $370,000
Building Materials, Heavy Equipment, Etc $167,000
Dry Cleaning $12,000
Local Wages (workforce) $215,000
Telecom & Electronics $17,000
Vehicle Rentals, Towing Services, Repairs $130,000
Sanitation & Utilities $15,600
Overtime Wages for Public Works Employees $8,000
Airfare booked through WV Travel Agencies $335,000
Location Fees to Property Owners $330,000
Local Wages (talent) $490,000
Professional Services (e.g. Attorneys) $48,000
Production Services Companies $2,650,000
Shipping & Freight $40,000

These incredible numbers are only possible if West Virginia offers a competitive tax credit to entice these productions to shoot their film and television productions here.

Without a tax incentive, exactly ZERO productions will come to West Virginia and will instead shoot in KentuckyVirginiaPennsylvaniaNorth Carolina, or Georgia, where the terrains and scenery are virtually identical to West Virginia and the tax incentives are very favorable.

If you ran a business and could save 35% as little as 50 miles away, wouldn’t you?

EDITOR'S NOTE: From conversations with filmmakers, Warner Bros. might have spent more time in WV for "We Are Marshall", if there had been a tax credit. The two week shoot was extended to three by a discretionary grant from then Gov. Joe Manchin.

Still, WV has infrastructure issues, missing direct air flights, and lack of a working sound stage. 

 

 

