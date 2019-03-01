President Gilbert's Statement on campus carry bill passing House

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The following is a statement from Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert regarding the campus carry legislation passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates last night.

“I am extremely disappointed that HB 2519, commonly referred to as the ‘campus carry bill,’ passed the House of Delegates. I’m completely opposed to guns on college campuses and believe we are risking the lives of our students and employees if this legislation is passed.

“I want to reiterate that Marshall University’s administration, Board of Governors, Faculty Senate and Student Government Association have all taken a stand against this bill. This is a very serious issue for our constituents.

“I urge members of the West Virginia Senate to consider the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and hope they will do the right thing and vote against this bill when it comes before them.”



