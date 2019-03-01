Most read
Marshall to host two-day Comic Con Game Jam event
Friday, March 1, 2019
Those who like to program, design characters or background art, compose music, mix sound effects or write a great story are invited to the event to team up and make convention-themed games in two days. All ages are welcome.
The MU Game Design Guild hosted a game jam in the spring of 2018, drawing students from Marshall and local high schools and middle schools to participate, as well as a game jam for Marshall students last fall.
“The game jam helps students and community members learn about game design, giving them a new perspective to playing their favorite video games,” said Dr. Kristen Lillvis, director of digital humanities at Marshall. “The game jam also promotes team building and collaboration.”
No experience is needed, she said.