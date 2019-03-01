Most read
- Four Men Sentenced in WV for Immigration Crimes
- Board of Governors approves Doctor of Nursing Practice degree; also issues decision on Jenkins Hall name
- Attorney General William Barr Commits to Aggressively Attacking Drug Scourge
- Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Charge
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Barboursville Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Distribution Charge
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Senate, Urges House to Pass Bipartisan Bill to Fight Medicaid Fraud
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep Radioactive Waste Out of the Ohio River
Attorney General Morrisey Announces New Program For Those Impacted By Wells Fargo Settlement
Friday, March 1, 2019 - 01:17 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The settlement, announced late December, resolves claims that Wells Fargo violated state consumer protection laws by having opened millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolled customers in online banking services without their knowledge or consent among other allegations.
This week’s launch of a consumer redress review program will assist consumers who have not been made whole through other restitution programs. It provides an avenue those consumers can use to seek review of their inquiry or complaint for possible relief.
“I encourage all consumers impacted by our settlement to closely review the bank’s redress program and avail themselves of its resources,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Consumer protection remains a top priority for our office and any company that violates our law must be held to account for its actions.”
Wells Fargo, as part of its consumer redress review program, will maintain a website with information regarding consumers’ eligibility for redress. The website describes issues covered by the settlement agreement and provides escalation phone numbers that consumers may use to request review.
Wells Fargo also will provide periodic reports to the states about ongoing remediation efforts.
The consumer redress review website may be accessed athttps://www.wellsfargo.com/commitment/redress/.