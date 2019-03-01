Attorney General Morrisey Announces New Program For Those Impacted By Wells Fargo Settlement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday that Wells Fargo Bank has launched a key component of its $575 million, multistate settlement – a program to help consumers still waiting to be made whole.

The settlement, announced late December, resolves claims that Wells Fargo violated state consumer protection laws by having opened millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolled customers in online banking services without their knowledge or consent among other allegations.

This week’s launch of a consumer redress review program will assist consumers who have not been made whole through other restitution programs. It provides an avenue those consumers can use to seek review of their inquiry or complaint for possible relief.

“I encourage all consumers impacted by our settlement to closely review the bank’s redress program and avail themselves of its resources,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Consumer protection remains a top priority for our office and any company that violates our law must be held to account for its actions.”

Wells Fargo, as part of its consumer redress review program, will maintain a website with information regarding consumers’ eligibility for redress. The website describes issues covered by the settlement agreement and provides escalation phone numbers that consumers may use to request review.

Wells Fargo also will provide periodic reports to the states about ongoing remediation efforts.

