Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution
“Pure methamphetamine - powerful and potent,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Drug dealers, drug traffickers and drug thugs have levied serious damage to our communities and families. Our goal is to remove the bad guys from our streets so that the good guys can build a state filled with thriving communities and families.”
Thompson admitted that on January 31, 2017, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. He told the court that he had met the informant, and sold over 12 grams of pure methamphetamine in exchange for $1,000 in U.S. currency. After the sale, Thompson was stopped and arrested, at which time he was found to be in possession of the currency, digital scales, and several cell phones.
Thompson faces a minimum of five years in federal prison and up to forty years when he is sentenced on May 22, 2019.
The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.