HMDA Schedules Executive Session on ACF Property

A Special Meeting of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, for the following purposes:

1. Re: ACF Property--Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision

An executive session is not open to the public.