HMDA Schedules Executive Session on ACF Property
Friday, March 1, 2019
1. Re: ACF Property--Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision
An executive session is not open to the public.