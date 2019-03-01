Most read
WV Film Credit Bill Still Needs Urgent Input from Citizens
-- the bill SUPPORTS small businesses & entrepreneurs
-- the bill SUPPORTS job opportunities for WVians
-- the bill GENERATES tax revenue for the state
-- the bill DOES NOT take away money from Tourism! (a lie that is being viciously spread & believed by vulnerable people who are not educating themselves on the topic)
Provided by Pam Haynes, former WV Film Office Director.