WV Film Credit Bill Still Needs Urgent Input from Citizens

URGENT -- Senate Finance Chair Craig Blair is refusing to put HB2941 (WV Creates/Film Tax Credit) on his committee agenda for a vote (it passed the House with an overwhelming majority vote of 73-26). This bill will die in committee and NOT be advanced to the floor. YOUR VOICE NEEDS TO BE HEARD. Call Senator Blair and respectfully urge him to let his committee vote on HB2941. -- 304-357-7867