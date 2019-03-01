WV Film Credit Bill Still Needs Urgent Input from Citizens

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, March 1, 2019 - 06:16 Updated 8 hours ago

URGENT -- Senate Finance Chair Craig Blair is refusing to put HB2941 (WV Creates/Film Tax Credit) on his committee agenda for a vote (it passed the House with an overwhelming majority vote of 73-26). This bill will die in committee and NOT be advanced to the floor. YOUR VOICE NEEDS TO BE HEARD. Call Senator Blair and respectfully urge him to let his committee vote on HB2941. -- 304-357-7867

-- the bill SUPPORTS small businesses & entrepreneurs 
-- the bill SUPPORTS job opportunities for WVians
-- the bill GENERATES tax revenue for the state
-- the bill DOES NOT take away money from Tourism! (a lie that is being viciously spread & believed by vulnerable people who are not educating themselves on the topic)

 

Provided by Pam Haynes, former WV Film Office Director.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus