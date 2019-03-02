Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Announces First Events For National Consumer Protection Week 2019
Saturday, March 2, 2019 - 04:11 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 3, to Saturday, March 9.
“National Consumer Protection Week highlights consumer protection issues that our office deals with all year, every year,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scammers are always ready to take advantage of consumers to steal money.”
Events take place across the Mountain State beginning Sunday and Monday at the following locations. Additional events for the remainder of the week will be announced Monday.
Sunday, March 3
- 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Information Table at the West Virginia Fishing and Hunting Show, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown
- Noon to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane
- Noon to 1:00 p.m. — Identity Theft Presentation at Berkeley Senior Services, 217 N. High St., Martinsburg