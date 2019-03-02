Attorney General Morrisey Announces First Events For National Consumer Protection Week 2019

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events to jumpstart National Consumer Protection Week, all aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud.

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Information Table at the West Virginia Fishing and Hunting Show, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown

Monday, March 4

Noon to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane

Noon to 1:00 p.m. — Identity Theft Presentation at Berkeley Senior Services, 217 N. High St., Martinsburg

Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 3, to Saturday, March 9."National Consumer Protection Week highlights consumer protection issues that our office deals with all year, every year," Attorney General Morrisey said. "Scammers are always ready to take advantage of consumers to steal money."