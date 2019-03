In my 45 years of following politics, presidential administrations and the “to and fro” power of Congress, I can honestly record I’ve never been as disgusted and unimpressed as I am now with liberal Democrats on Capitol Hill.

I’m convinced far-left-leaning Democrats are willing to “turn over” America’s multiple wins under President Donald J. Trump simply to foil his successes for the American people and discredit him as the man who soundly defeated their liberal queen, Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Not only is it childish, it’s borderline treasonous. As I’ve often alleged, the current nest of verminous Democrats in power, hate Donald Trump more than they love their country.

For representatives of the people, duly elected and hired to represent the interests of their constituents, to defy such a salient calling of servanthood to the people is simply despicable.

The irony behind these disloyal Americans calling for the impeachment or removal of a president who has in every way, put America first, is the epitome of hypocrisy and must cost them dearly at the polls.

Equally concerning is the fact most Republicans are sitting on the sidelines allowing Democrats and the liberal media to attack the very man, who may have helped seal their re-election in 2020.

Last week, Republicans successfully scored a rare victory in a Democrat-controlled House, passing legislation requiring authorities to notify U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) any time an illegal immigrant tries to purchase a gun.

Per ICE reporting, an average of more than 10 illegal immigrants attempt to purchase a gun every day in the U.S., ignoring yet, another law.

Earlier in the month of February, Democrats had approved legislation to require background checks for essentially all sales and firearm transfers, but rejected GOP-led efforts to amend the legislation to alert law enforcement when illegal immigrants failed those background checks.

Thank goodness, the Democrat suggestion for authorities to turn their heads on calling out illegal immigrants attempting to purchase guns was so outlandish, 26 Democrats (no doubt fearing “election retribution”) joined in support of the GOP amendment, with legislation ultimately passing on a 220-209 vote.

Now, I understand Washington, DC. Seems a long way from Huntington, WV. But folks, our city leaders and local media have the very same stench of liberalism as those progressives on Capitol Hill.

They are, indeed, cut from the very same bolt of cloth. The results of their policies support this conclusion.

The city of Huntington, WV., reportedly has a population of 48,735, yet only employs 19,494 people per Data USA, a free platform that allows users to collect, analyze and visualize shared U.S. government data. It is an ongoing partnership between Deloitte, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Macro Connections Group and Datawheel.

Both statistics are on the decline.

Our city’s primary employers include Healthcare and Social Assistance, Educational Services, and Accommodation and Food Service.

The Median Household Income is just under $30,000.00 with a poverty rate of 30.8 percent.

In comparison, the nation’s Median Household Income is $57,617.00 with a poverty rate of 14 percent.

With Huntington’s crime rate now among the highest per capita per U.S. cities, per Neighborhood Scout and our city leader’s apparently lacking any tangible plan of action, the lack of light at the end of the tunnel is troubling, to say the least.

Data shows that only 3 percent of cities across the nation are more dangerous than Huntington, WV. This is a far cry from the city in which I was born and raised.

We are now less than 5 months away from the end of the 18-month period during which Mayor Steve Williams promised, “We would be managing our way out of this…”, speaking of our fiscal mess resulting from the apparent mismanagement of funds.

It’s been my experience, politicians only understand the language of engaged voters. If Huntington’s citizens are to see any improvements in our crime rate, economy, jobs, and drug abuse, it isn’t going to happen with our current leadership.

This isn’t a personal attack on any individual. It’s a conservative assault on progressive polices that promote a self-centered approach to advancing political careers and liberal ideologies in a town spiraling downhill in nearly every single metric.

And don’t doubt me when I say, this effort to expose our local progressive leadership and their failing policies is just beginning. Conservatives are building their own movement and are determined to take our city back and return it to greatness.

Frankly, we’ve been backed into a corner, forced into taking matters into our own hands.

Our number one weapon? Our vote.

Get ready for a huge change in 2020.