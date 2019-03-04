Dunkin Donuts Opens March 7 in Huntington

Monday, March 4, 2019 - 01:35 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Huntington's Dunkin Donuts across from Marshall University's Twin Tower's dormitory --- formerly a 7/11 --- opens March 7. 

Catch a few views of the new pastry shop courtesy of David Williams.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

