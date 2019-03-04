Most read
State-of-the-art robotic arms to provide advanced training to WVU Parkersburg students
With the granted funds, the college installed five robotic arms, which will be integrated into the advanced manufacturing technology degree programcurriculum for the fall 2019 semester. Last week, two faculty members traveled to Rochester Hills, Mich. as part of the grant for equipment training.
The robotic arms are compact, six-axis robots with the approximate size and reach of a human arm. Each is manufactured by FANUC and equipped with its iRVision programming that allows for reliable 2D and 3D detection for visual line tracking and bin/panel picking. Students will learn how to program the robots to do various tasks typical for manufacturing operations like sorting, stacking and packaging.
In addition to instruction under the advanced manufacturing degree program, the college’s Workforce and Economic Development Division will provide FANUC’s manufacturing certification through short-term courses for quicker training and faster workforce entry.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that the WVCTCS has provided us through this grant,” said Dr. Jared Gump, division chair of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs at WVU Parkersburg. “It allows our students the opportunity to learn real-world advanced automation integration with modern technology from a national leader in industrial robotic technology.”
Visit www.wvup.edu/advanced-manufacturing-technology to learn more about WVU Parkersburg’s advanced manufacturing technology degree program or call (304) 424-8310 to speak with an admissions representative.
About WVU Parkersburg
Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.