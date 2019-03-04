Kenova Makes Two Drug Arrests

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, March 4, 2019 - 02:34 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Kenova Makes Two Drug Arrests

After several drug complaints and tips, Kenova Police plain clothes and patrol were able to intercept drug transactions of crack cocaine in the area of McDonald’s and Hollywood Motel.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant which led to finding more narcotics in a room at the Hollywood.

Tina Brown of Huntington was arrested for possession

Ilihawa Walker of Huntington was arrested for possession with intent to deliver

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus