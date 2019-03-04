Men’s Basketball Makes Season-High Halftime Comeback to Down North Texas

broke the Conference USA scoring record as Marshall men's basketball (16-13, 9-7 C-USA) rides hot-shooting second-half comeback to take down North Texas (20-10, 8-9 C-USA), 85-82, in Denton Sunday afternoon.

Elmore finished with 20 points on his historic night to go with six rebounds, a pair of assists and a pair of steals. The senior went six-of-12 from field and made five of his eight three-point attempts.

tied Elmore for the team-high in boards with six.

scored a game-high 21 points in the contest to go with a team-high four helpers. Burks went eight-for-11 from the field and added two takeaways to his stat line in the win.

brought up the rear of a trio of Marshall players in double-figures with 19 points off the bench. Kinsey shot six-of-10 from the field, made a pair of threes and made five of his seven attempts at the charity-stripe.

and

tied for the game-high in blocks with a pair of rejections each.

The Herd came out slow as the Mean Green started the contest on a 13-0 run and Marshall missed its first five field-goal attempts.

Marshall trailed 26-13 with 9:07 on the clock as Elmore went to the line to shoot three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt. The senior drained all three, as part of his 20-point night, with third cementing him as the all-time leading scorer in Conference USA history passing UTEP's Stefon Jackson.

Elmore then made a three as the Herd went on a 12-3, along with threes by West and Beyers, to pull within four with 7:05 left in the opening frame.

The Mean Green eventually had a 12-point lead, 43-31 heading into the break.

Marshall chipped away at the North Texas lead early in the second half with three runs of or more points and grabbed its first lead of the game, 50-49, on a

make from beyond the arc with a shade under 15 minutes remaining in the ball game

The Mean Green briefly regained the lead, but Marshall retook around half-way through the second half and didn't relinquish it the rest of the way.

The Herd never lead by more than nine points in the game, but a pair of Kinsey free throws sealed the deal with 10 ticks on the clock.

Marshall scored more points off the bench, 31-11, and second-chance points, 13-6, than North Texas.

The Herd shot 67.9 percent (19-28) from the field in the second half.

- The marked the first road sweep for Marshall in conference play since winning games on Jan. 3 at Old Dominion and Jan. 5 at Charlotte.

- The 12-point half-time deficit was the largest overcome by the Herd this season.

- Marshall made an overall comeback of 14 points, the second-largest comeback of the season for the Herd.

- The Herd's comeback marked just the third halftime deficit overcome this season.

- This was the sixth contest that the Herd have had more second-chance points than its opponents.

- It was the sixth win on a televised game this season by Marshall.

- Kinsey scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half.

- Elmore had made 25 consecutive free-throw attempts before missing his final two attempts with 0.7 seconds left in the game.

- Burks scored 12 points in the second half.

- The Herd had four players with five or more rebounds.

Marshall returns home for a contest against FIU Wednesday night in the Henderson Center.

