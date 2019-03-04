Mayor Williams Hopes to Remove 100 dilapidated structures

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, March 4, 2019 - 03:35 Updated 35 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Mayor Williams Hopes to Remove 100 dilapidated structures

Through the first two months of this year, the City of Huntington has demolished 20 dilapidated structures.

The photos are the before and after shots of 98 3rd Avenue West, just one of the properties to be torn down.

Mayor Williams announced during his State of the City address earlier this month that the city has a plan and funding in place to tear down 100 dilapidated structures this calendar year.

Here are the structures that have been removed since Jan. 1:

-- 98 3rd Ave. W.
-- 318 Tiernan St.
-- 424 8th Ave.
-- 514 23rd St. W.
-- 605 Everett St.
-- 608 12th St. W.
-- 914 27th St.
-- 959 Jackson Ave.
-- 1006 27th St.
-- 1032 22nd St.
-- 1117 28th St.
-- 1121 28th St.
-- 1405-09 4th Ave. Rear
-- 1693 Artisan Ave.
-- 1699 Artisan Ave.
-- 1720 9th Ave.
-- 1816 Artisan Ave.
-- 1899 Marshall Ave.
-- 1934 Washington Ave.
-- 2676 4th Ave.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus