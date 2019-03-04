Mayor Williams Hopes to Remove 100 dilapidated structures

Most read
Monday, March 4, 2019 - 03:35 Updated 35 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Mayor Williams announced during his State of the City address earlier this month that the city has a plan and funding in place to tear down 100 dilapidated structures this calendar year.
Here are the structures that have been removed since Jan. 1:
-- 98 3rd Ave. W.
-- 318 Tiernan St.
-- 424 8th Ave.
-- 514 23rd St. W.
-- 605 Everett St.
-- 608 12th St. W.
-- 914 27th St.
-- 959 Jackson Ave.
-- 1006 27th St.
-- 1032 22nd St.
-- 1117 28th St.
-- 1121 28th St.
-- 1405-09 4th Ave. Rear
-- 1693 Artisan Ave.
-- 1699 Artisan Ave.
-- 1720 9th Ave.
-- 1816 Artisan Ave.
-- 1899 Marshall Ave.
-- 1934 Washington Ave.
-- 2676 4th Ave.