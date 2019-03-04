Bibles, Cross Survive Massive WV Church Fire

A fire nearly destroyed the Freedom Ministries Church in Coal City (Raleigh County), WV. A cause for the early Sunday morning blaze has yet to be determined.

During the fire, heat became so blasting that volunteer firefighters had to leave the structure and fight the flames from outside. The roof of the church caved in.

A representative of the Coal City Fire Department tweeted:

On March 3 around 12:58am the our department was dispatched to assist Beaver VFD with a structure fire at the Freedom Ministries Church, located in Grandview WV. Though odds were against us, God was not.



Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!"

The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department assisted in firefighting and also re-posted the Coal City post.

A representative of the church posted on Facebook:

"We have a heavy heart this morning, our church had a fire last night. We will have to rebuild but we will be ok. We will fight the enemy and not let him hold us down. We are coming back from Shabbach be at the church at 6-6:15pm. Please join us in prayer. We want to rally together and pray for Pastor Phil and Candice. Also our church family! One thing I can always say Freedom is full of love and the Farrington’s have always gave us nothing but love and support. Now it’s our turn to return it back to them! "



** in the midst of the smoke you can see Jesus. He was there with us!**



Recalling the deadly Emmons Junior fire in Huntington, three of the children victims were found unburned holding an also unburned Bible. No photos exist of that miracle.

A FB posting wrote of her husband's truck accident:

My husband's truck caught fire several years ago due to a malfunction in the engine .The entire cab burned and melted . His Bible was laying on the seat and was the only thing in the cab that survived the blaze ,The only damage was soot on the page edges.

PHOTOS FROM COAL CITY VOLUNTEER DEPARTMENT/BRADLEY PROSPERITY FIRE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK