LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats React With Violence to Peaceful Protest Against Anti Semitism

Firstly, I want to make it clear that ACT for America’s National office had no involvement or prior knowledge of the materials I used at the GOP Day at the Capitol in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday, March 1, 2019. ACT for America’s National office was not aware of or sanctioned my participation in the event. I did not seek prior approval of ACT for America for the articles, posters, or any of the materials I used at the event. I attended the event acting on my own behalf.

That said, this is my open letter to the people of the great state of West Virginia.

I'm Brenda Arthur and I am a native West Virginian, an American, a Jewish woman, who came to Charleston to participate in GOP Day at the capitol. I came to peacefully protest hate speech and anti-semitism. I came in peace, but instead I am the target of a vicious smear campaign orchestrated by Democrats who serve in the legislature and who acted violently without provocation. Because of their violence, a member of the capitol staff wound up in the hospital.

To set the record straight, to ensure that everyone knows exactly what my position is: Not every Muslim is a terrorist, but every Muslim that participated in 911 is a terrorist.

You now know my name because of the outrageous violent behavior of certain Democrat members of the West Virginia State House of Delegates. I'm horrified by the behavior of our elected officials, in particular Delegates Caputo and Pushkin, but maybe there is a silver lining in that I've been unexpectedly given a bigger platform from which to warn Americans with regard to national safety and security. And I will use that platform to point out the hypocrisy of the progressive left, the Democrat party, in ignoring the issue of anti-semitism.

I came to the Capitol on Friday to provide some urgent messaging on the dangers of ignoring anti-semitic and anti-American rhetoric, from a newly elected member of Congress.

I am sure that this incident will not be covered accurately by certain biased members of the media with an agenda. The purveyors of fake news. They align with the unhinged Democrat House members who were triggered by their wild imaginations, by those who are determined to shut down free speech, simply because they disagree even if they have to commit violence to do so.

The real story here is the lack of civility; the abandonment of the rule of law by elected Democrats.

Progressive Democrat Delegate Mike Caputo’s violent behavior in reaction to my peaceful protests sent a young staffer to the hospital. Then he maniacally took the floor of the House in a vain attempt to justify his thug like behavior. There is no justification for his behavior – no law-abiding person would act in this manner. He should resign.

West Virginia deserves better than the mob-like behavior we saw from several of those Democrats in an attempt to manufacture an anti-Muslim crisis. Remember the famous quote from President Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel who said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste” Even if you have to manufacture one.

Regarding this bizarre incident, here are the facts:

I believe in our constitutional right to practice the religion of our choice. My messaging materials do not disparage any group, race or religion.

I do take issue with Congresswoman Ilan Omar:

1. She does have ties to groups that have declared jihad on the United States of America

2. She is embraced and supported by Louis Farrakhan, an acknowledge anti-semite who called Judaism, my religion, a “gutter religion” and has compared Jews to “termites”. She has never denounced Farrakhan.

3. According to USA Today: “On Friday, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., called on Omar to apologize for ‘a vile, anti-Semitic slur’ she made at a town hall event in Washington, D.C”.

It is no secret that the Democrats have been radicalized and that they especially hate women and Jews that wander off their reservation. The Democrats believe that they own us. In a perverse way, their bad behavior has become almost “normal”, if you can call it that. It’s time to hold them accountable.

However, it is extremely disappointing that West Virginia Republicans seem to have misplaced their spines. It would be kind to describe their response to the Democrats as “knee jerk”. If we can’t rely on Republicans to uphold the rule of law; to stand up to the violent, depraved and criminal gang-like behavior exhibited by these House Democrats, who can we turn to? In addition to a disappointing formal statement issued by the state GOP, I was uninvited to a Republican dinner that was scheduled for Saturday night.

In spite of these alarming events, I will continue to expose hypocrisy to the public regardless of personal risk and the potential for Democrat violence and Republican indifference. I will stand up to the misinformation promulgated about me. I will continue to fight the good fight.

Violence cannot ever be tolerated. Whether it’s the violence perpetrated against America on September 11, 2001, or the violence committed against West Virginians by the Democrat members of the House of Delegates on Friday. All of us must stand together against violence. I encourage all citizens to continue to engage in the civic process in presenting truth to the public, regardless of party support, the lack-there-of, or the potential for the false condemnation you may receive for doing so. Now is the time for courage. Now is the time to stand up and be counted.

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”. George Orwell

Your fellow West Virginian,

Brenda Arthur