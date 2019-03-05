Most read
Marshall announces spring commencement speaker
Lavenski, a native of Lewisburg who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and again with a master’s in political science, is chief executive officer and owner of Charles Ryan Associates (CRA), the state’s largest and oldest communications firm headquartered in West Virginia. The company also has offices in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
A leader in issues management and strategic communications, Lavenski credits Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications with providing her important tools for a successful career in the demanding world of public relations and advertising. Her work has produced results that garnered state, regional and national coverage for her clients.
Beginning her career in the nonprofit world, Lavenski later spent a few years with a small agency in Clarksburg before moving to Charles Ryan Associates in 1998. She has been with the firm since, advancing from senior account executive to vice president and then to CEO.
Lavenski was inducted into Marshall’s school of journalism’s hall of fame in 2017 and the same year was recognized as a “Who’s Who in West Virginia Business” by The State Journal. She was also named a recipient of the West Virginia Executive 2018 Sharp Shooters Award. Lavenski serves as a board member for numerous organizations and is active across the state in a variety of professional activities.
Marshall’s May commencement ceremonies will be organized differently than in years past in an effort to streamline the day’s activities. Both morning and afternoon ceremonies will feature degree conferral at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, but will be divided by college.
The schedule is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Ceremony
Lewis College of Business Undergraduate and Graduate Students
Doctor of Management Practice and Nurse Anesthesia
College of Education and Professional Development Undergraduate and Graduate Students
Doctor of Education
College of Science Undergraduate and Graduate Students
Biomedical Sciences Graduate Students
College of Information Technology and Engineering Undergraduate and Graduate Students
2:00 p.m. Ceremony
College of Health Professions Undergraduate and Graduate Students
Doctor of Physical Therapy
College of Liberal Arts Undergraduate and Graduate Students
College of Arts and Media Undergraduate and Graduate Students
Regents Bachelor of Arts Undergraduate Students
Additional details about spring commencement will be released in the coming weeks.