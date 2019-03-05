Retiring Marshall faculty members Muellerleile, Van Kirk to serve as panelists for ‘Herd in Town’ discussion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts will host a “Herd in Town” panel discussion with retiring faculty members Dr. Paige Muellerleile and John Van Kirk at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Fat Patty’s, 1935 3rd Ave.

Muellerleile is a professor in the Department of Psychology, specializing in social psychology with a focus as a gender and health care statistician. She has authored multiple research articles, presentations and grants and has been an active volunteer in the Marshall and Huntington community, serving as Faculty Senate chair and board president for the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center.

Van Kirk is a professor from the Department of English and author of the novel Song for Chance (2013). An award-winning teacher, writer, author, poet and former naval aviator, his work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Hudson Review, The Iowa Review, West Branch, Kestrel, The Sonora Review and Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, as well as in several anthologies.

“Herd in Town” is a series of panel discussions organized by Marshall’s College of Liberal Arts to facilitate conversations and share the expertise of Marshall faculty. The aim is to bring the campus and the community together to strengthen relationships, learn from each other and benefit Huntington and the region, Dean Robert Bookwalter said.

The event is open to the public.