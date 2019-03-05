The Second Annual INKCARCERATION: Taking Place July 12-14, 2019 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory

The INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival recently announced its return to the historic Ohio State Reformatory, a.k.a. Shawshank Prison, in Mansfield, OH, on July 12, 13 and 14.

This year's massive line-up will be led by none other than colossal rock bands Shinedown, Godsmack and Five Finger Death Punch. Quickly becoming one of the nation's premier rock festivals, INKCARCERATION will feature over 30 bands on two outdoor stages, 70 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, the best drinks and for the first time, the haunted house attraction, Escape from Blood Prison.

Today, INKCARCERATION has revealed the festival's individual daily line-ups! In addition, single day tickets are now on sale via

https://inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com

.

INDIVIDUAL DAILY LINE-UPS:

Friday July 12th:

Shinedown

Taking Back Sunday

Skillet

Fozzy

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Awake at Last

The Funeral Portrait

The Everyday Losers





Saturday July 13th:

Godsmack

+Live+

Motionless in White

Red Sun Rising

Buckcherry

Andrew WK

Stabbing Westward

Light the Torch

Eyes Set to Kill

Raven Black

Impending Lies

Monster Dolls





Sunday July 14th:

Five Finger Death Punch

Seether

I Prevail

Starset

P.O.D.

From Ashes to New

Smile Empty Soul

Kerbera

Beyond Unbroken

Rivals

Monster Dolls

INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival

's incredibly unique festival setting - the historic Ohio State Reformatory - is considered one of the most haunted buildings in the country and is the setting of the 1994 cinematic classic/IMDB's highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption (celebrating its 25th anniversary this year). The Ohio State Reformatory is centrally located about an hour away from Cleveland, Columbus, and Canton/Akron, Ohio and within a three-hour driving distance of Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, Michigan and southern Ontario. Additionally, INKCARCERATION features tent and RV camping for a true outdoor festival experience!

Stay tuned for more details coming soon regarding gourmet food trucks and more.

With the concert happening outside, INKCARCERATION will feature 70 local and regional tattoo artists tattooing all weekend inside the reformatory. Appointments are recommended if there is a specific artist you would like to work with. Visit

www.inkcarceration.com/tattoo

for information on how to book your appointment

and to see a full list of featured tattoo shops, companies and artists. Tattoo competition details and judges will be announced soon.

Escape from Blood Prison

is the annual Halloween haunted house attraction hosted at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH. It typically runs from the end of September through early November every year, but INKCARCERATION will make this spooky attraction available for festival goers to experience all weekend long in 2019! Once Blood Prison takes over the reformatory, the enormous facility is filled with bloodthirsty inmates waiting for victims to enter and try and make it through the facility alive!

INKCARCERATION 2019 Ticketing Details:

All available via https://inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com/ !

VIP & CAMPING PACKAGES - SOLD OUT!

Now offering MILITARY DISCOUNTS via GovX (12% off Weekend Tickets Only)

Visit GovX here

to buy tickets!

Single Day General Admission (Early Bird)

ONE General Admission Wristband includes:

- Field pass for concert

- Access to the tattoo convention

- Self-guided reformatory tours

Starting at $65

Weekend General Admission

ONE 3-day General Admission Wristband includes:

- Field pass for concert the entire weekend

- Access to the tattoo convention

-Self-guided reformatory tours

Price $199

--

In its first year, INKCARCERATION brought enormous entertainment to over 18,000 fans, and this year, the festival aims even higher. Stay tuned for more news coming soon aboutINKCARCERATION 2019!





