 Tuesday, March 5, 2019 - 05:07 Updated 12 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Second Annual INKCARCERATION: Taking Place July 12-14, 2019 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory
The INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival recently announced its return to the historic Ohio State Reformatory, a.k.a. Shawshank Prison, in Mansfield, OH, on July 12, 13 and 14.
This year's massive line-up will be led by none other than colossal rock bands ShinedownGodsmack and Five Finger Death Punch. Quickly becoming one of the nation's premier rock festivals, INKCARCERATION will feature over 30 bands on two outdoor stages, 70 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, the best drinks and for the first time, the haunted house attraction, Escape from Blood Prison.
  Today, INKCARCERATION has revealed the festival's individual daily line-ups! In addition, single day tickets are now on sale via https://inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com.   INDIVIDUAL DAILY LINE-UPS: Friday July 12th: Shinedown Taking Back Sunday Skillet Fozzy Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Awake at Last The Funeral Portrait The Everyday Losers
Saturday July 13th: Godsmack +Live+ Motionless in White Red Sun Rising Buckcherry Andrew WK Stabbing Westward Light the Torch Eyes Set to Kill Raven Black Impending Lies Monster Dolls
Sunday July 14th: Five Finger Death Punch Seether I Prevail Starset P.O.D. From Ashes to New Smile Empty Soul Kerbera Beyond Unbroken Rivals Monster Dolls     INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival's incredibly unique festival setting - the historic Ohio State Reformatory - is considered one of the most haunted buildings in the country and is the setting of the 1994 cinematic classic/IMDB's highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption (celebrating its 25th anniversary this year). The Ohio State Reformatory is centrally located about an hour away from Cleveland, Columbus, and Canton/Akron, Ohio and within a three-hour driving distance of Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, Michigan and southern Ontario. Additionally, INKCARCERATION features tent and RV camping for a true outdoor festival experience!   Stay tuned for more details coming soon regarding gourmet food trucks and more.   With the concert happening outside, INKCARCERATION will feature 70 local and regional tattoo artists tattooing all weekend inside the reformatory. Appointments are recommended if there is a specific artist you would like to work with. Visit www.inkcarceration.com/tattoofor information on how to book your appointment and to see a full list of featured tattoo shops, companies and artists. Tattoo competition details and judges will be announced soon.   Escape from Blood Prison is the annual Halloween haunted house attraction hosted at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH. It typically runs from the end of September through early November every year, but INKCARCERATION will make this spooky attraction available for festival goers to experience all weekend long in 2019! Once Blood Prison takes over the reformatory, the enormous facility is filled with bloodthirsty inmates waiting for victims to enter and try and make it through the facility alive!   INKCARCERATION 2019 Ticketing Details:   All available via https://inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com/!   VIP & CAMPING PACKAGES - SOLD OUT!   Now offering MILITARY DISCOUNTS via GovX (12% off Weekend Tickets Only) Visit GovX here to buy tickets!   Single Day General Admission (Early Bird) ONE General Admission Wristband includes: - Field pass for concert - Access to the tattoo convention - Self-guided reformatory tours Starting at $65   Weekend General Admission ONE 3-day General Admission Wristband includes: - Field pass for concert the entire weekend - Access to the tattoo convention -Self-guided reformatory tours Price $199       --   In its first year, INKCARCERATION brought enormous entertainment to over 18,000 fans, and this year, the festival aims even higher. Stay tuned for more news coming soon aboutINKCARCERATION 2019!
INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival online: Website - www.inkcarceration.com   Tickets (Field, Camping & VIP) - https://inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com/ Facebook - www.facebook.com/Inkcarcerationfestival Twitter - www.twitter.com/InkcarFestival Instagram - www.instagram.com/inkcarcerationfestival 
The Historic Ohio State Reformatory online: www.mrps.org www.mrps.org/learn/film-and-television   www.shawshanktrail.com/photos
