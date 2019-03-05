Huntington Woman Sentenced for Federal Heroin Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman caught selling heroin in April of last year was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Shirley Lacieann Burlile, 27, previously pled guilty to distributing heroin in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the FBI Drug Task Force and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

“Huntington has been deluged with heroin,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “But in a concentrated effort with law enforcement, we have prosecuted every trafficker we could identify, and we’re seeing progress as a result of our efforts.”

On April 4, 2018, a confidential informant contacted Burlile and another individual to arrange a purchase of heroin. During the telephone call, the informant was directed to come to Burlile’s residence located at 4260 U.S. Route 60, Apartment 7 in Huntington. Shortly after, Burlile and the other individual met with the informant inside the residence and Burlile distributed heroin to the informant.

During the plea hearing, Burlile admitted that, from at least November 2017 to April 2018, she conspired with others to distribute heroin in the Huntington area. Burlile also admitted to conducting another heroin deal on April 11, 2018, in Huntington. Burlile admitted that she was responsible for the distribution of up to 100 grams of heroin during her participation in the conspiracy.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.