Mexican National Men Plead Guilty to Immigration Crimes by Working at Restaurant in Hurricane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Mexican national men pled guilty to the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Carlos Rodriguez-Diaz, 26, and Huber Rodriguez-Diaz, 24, will be sentenced on April 8, 2019. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Four prior deportations between the two brothers,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And they’ll soon share six deportations between them. I hope they get the message – if you want to come into the United States, follow the legal process – you’ll stay longer.”

On December 19, 2018, both men were found in Hurricane, Putnam County, West Virginia. Federal agents with ICE had received a tip that a person was working illegally at a Hurricane restaurant. ICE agents investigated and located the Rodriguez-Diaz brothers walking to the restaurant. Believing one of the men to be the target of the investigation, ICE agents requested identification. Both men immediately admitted that they were not in the United States legally and had no identification documents. ICE agents took Carlos and Huber Rodriguez-Diaz into federal custody.

Fingerprinting matched Carlos to three prior removals from the United States in 2014, 2015, and 2018. Huber has one prior removal from the United States in 2014 that his fingerprints matched. In all cases, the Rodriguez-Diaz brothers were found by immigration judges to be in the United States illegally and they were deported to Mexico. Neither man had obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Both Carlos and Huber Rodriguez-Diaz further admitted to ICE agents that they were Mexican citizens.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for both of the prosecutions. United States District Judge Robert C Chambers presided over the hearings.