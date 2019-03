Huntington Council Meeting Monday, March 11

The first reading of the Spring paving contract is one of the agenda items.

Huntington City Council will meet Monday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session is at 7 p.m.

Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-7 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE EASTERN FEDERAL LANDS HIGHWAY DIVISION AND THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-8 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON STREET PAVING PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-9 – AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING THE CODE OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, BY ADDING ARTICLE 919 THERETO, PROVIDING FOR THE REGULATION OF SMALL CELL WIRELESS FACILITIES IN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Good & Welfare