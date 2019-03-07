CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As both restoration of his reputation, and restitution to the public, a former West Virginia judge has been instructed to perform pro bono work as a paralegal while serving probation for fraud.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Menis E. Ketchum II appeared in federal court Wednesday for sentencing on a charge of wire fraud stemming from his misuse of a state-owned vehicle and credit card during a 2014 golf trip to Virginia.

This past July, Ketchum agreed to plead guilty to the charge after resigning from the bench following approval of articles of impeachment by the House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee against him and the four other justices for misuse of funds to renovate their offices.

Prior to his sentence, Ketchum, 76, said he was “sorry, but sorry is not an excuse.” He took the occasion to specifically apologize to the “overworked and underpaid” state judges and his wife, and three children.”

He added: “They are good people, and don’t deserve the hurt and embarrassment.”

https://www.courthousenews.com/west-virginia-justice-gets-probation-for-fraud/