Most read
- Dunkin Donuts Opens March 7 in Huntington
- Mexican National Men Plead Guilty to Immigration Crimes by Working at Restaurant in Hurricane
- Huntington Woman Sentenced for Federal Heroin Crime
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- The Second Annual INKCARCERATION: Taking Place July 12-14, 2019 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats React With Violence to Peaceful Protest Against Anti Semitism
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Mayor Williams Hopes to Remove 100 dilapidated structures
Jeff Dunham Headlines Big Sandy Superstore April 13
Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and performance innovation. With 10 million followers on Facebook and 2 million YouTube subscribers amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on NBC, Netflix, and Comedy Central. His astonishing arena packing power has put him on par with major music acts like Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.
Dunham filmed his 2017 stand-up special “Relative Disaster” in Ireland, and it of course features the comic along with his ill-behaved posse of characters, who skewer Dunham and his complicated family life, plus current topics of the day. Relative Disaster is now streaming on Netflix.
Showtime: Sat. 5:00PM / Tickets: $45.50, See website for VIP
For Tickets Call: 800-745-3000 / Visit: https://www.jeffdunham.com/
The Big Sandy Superstore Arena is located at 1 Center Plaza, Huntington, WV 25701