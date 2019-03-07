Jeff Dunham Headlines Big Sandy Superstore April 13

HUNTINGTON, WV -Global Comedy Phenomenon Jeff Dunham announces new summer dates to his hugely successful “PASSIVELY AGGRESSIVE” international tour. The tour has been making its way across North America and Canada treating the world to more of his delightfully twisted cohorts, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist. In addition, Jeff will be introducing two brand new, never seen-on-TV characters, who give their own takes on the current and highly volatile American political scene. Newly announced dates on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com .

Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and performance innovation. With 10 million followers on Facebook and 2 million YouTube subscribers amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on NBC, Netflix, and Comedy Central. His astonishing arena packing power has put him on par with major music acts like Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.

Dunham filmed his 2017 stand-up special “Relative Disaster” in Ireland, and it of course features the comic along with his ill-behaved posse of characters, who skewer Dunham and his complicated family life, plus current topics of the day. Relative Disaster is now streaming on Netflix.

Showtime: Sat. 5:00PM / Tickets: $45.50, See website for VIP

For Tickets Call: 800-745-3000 / Visit: https://www.jeffdunham.com/

The Big Sandy Superstore Arena is located at 1 Center Plaza, Huntington, WV 25701