Marshall University named a research university by the Carnegie classification system

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— For the first time in its history, Marshall University has been selected as an “R-2” research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert, in making the announcement, said the new designation, considered a significant milestone in the academic research world, is a tribute to the hard work and research efforts of faculty across the institution.

“This is tremendous recognition for Marshall University’s research programs,” Gilbert said. “We are very proud of the continued progress of our programs and the university. Increasing our research activity has been one of my goals since arriving at Marshall and it continues to be a priority.”

Marshall’s research expenditures have increased 25% over the past two-and-a-half years from $23 million to $31 million, and it is expected to climb further in 2019.

“Marshall’s attainment of this classification recognizes the significant accomplishments of the university in research and post-graduation education,” said Dr. John Maher, Marshall’s vice president for research. “It reflects the hard work and dedication to education and scholarship of the faculty and reflects the continued growth in external grant support for Marshall programs in science, the fine and liberal arts, education and economic development.”

External grant support for Marshall programs currently includes funding from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among many others.

Marshall was previously classified as a M1: Master’s Colleges and Universities – Larger Programs, but with the university’s increased research productivity and a move by the Carnegie program to include additional doctorates in its methodology, Marshall’s designation improved.

Historically, Carnegie has evaluated higher education institutions every five years, but recently changed its schedule to every three years.