Marshall to present Huntington Area Art Society discussion, ‘Page to Stage’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Art and Design will present a talk with Theatre Professor Mike Murphy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Cellar Door, 905 3rdAve. in Huntington.

Murphy’s talk is titled “Page to Stage,” walking through the process of reading a play and researching it, then scale drawing and painting a full-size backdrop for a theatre production.

The event is free with a current Marshall ID. A $10 donation is requested for others. Proceeds support programming in the School of Art and Design. Checks should be made out to Marshall University. All are welcome, but seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and optional refreshments.

The Huntington Area Art Society has been meeting semi-regularly for the past few years, providing a chance for Marshall’s visual arts faculty to share their work with the larger Huntington community.

The event is sponsored by the School of Art and Design and the College of Arts and Media.