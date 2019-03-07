Most read
- Dunkin Donuts Opens March 7 in Huntington
- Mexican National Men Plead Guilty to Immigration Crimes by Working at Restaurant in Hurricane
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- Huntington Woman Sentenced for Federal Heroin Crime
- The Second Annual INKCARCERATION: Taking Place July 12-14, 2019 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats React With Violence to Peaceful Protest Against Anti Semitism
- Mayor Williams Hopes to Remove 100 dilapidated structures
Marshall to present Huntington Area Art Society discussion, ‘Page to Stage’
Murphy’s talk is titled “Page to Stage,” walking through the process of reading a play and researching it, then scale drawing and painting a full-size backdrop for a theatre production.
The event is free with a current Marshall ID. A $10 donation is requested for others. Proceeds support programming in the School of Art and Design. Checks should be made out to Marshall University. All are welcome, but seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and optional refreshments.
The Huntington Area Art Society has been meeting semi-regularly for the past few years, providing a chance for Marshall’s visual arts faculty to share their work with the larger Huntington community.
The event is sponsored by the School of Art and Design and the College of Arts and Media.