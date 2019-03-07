Most read
Marshall University School of Pharmacy to host spring preview day this Friday
“This semi-annual event provides potential students the chance to preview doctor of pharmacy career options and see what we have to offer,” said Megan Russell, director of recruitment and development. “We have approximately 100 guests already registered to attend.”
Preview Day participants tour the facility, experience active-learning classrooms and learn about the school of pharmacy admissions and financial aid process. They can also chat with current pharmacy students and faculty.
The Marshall University School of Pharmacy is currently located adjacent to the Hershel Woody Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington but will relocate to Hal Greer Boulevard in August 2019.
Additional information and registration are available by contacting Russell by phone at 304-696-6009 or by e-mail at jude21@marshall.edu.