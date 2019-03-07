Morgantown Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired Near College Avenue and Falling Run Road

At approximately 12:19 p.m. on March 6, 2019, officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of shots fired and an armed fugitive in the area of Falling Run Road and College Avenue.

Members of the U.S. Marshalls Service were attempting to locate and apprehend a suspected armed fugitive in the area of College Avenue. The suspected fugitive attempted to flee from the Marshalls and was armed with a handgun. During a foot pursuit, the suspect fired the handgun and at least one member of the U.S. Marshalls Service returned fire. The suspect was found deceased at the scene.

The Morgantown Police Department, West Virginia University Police Department, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police all responded to the area. Due to the danger to the immediate community, Falling Run Road and College Avenue were closed. Houses in the vicinity of the suspected residence that the suspect was coming from were evacuated for the safety and wellbeing of the occupants. The Morgantown Police Department Special Response Team conducted a tactical entry at 1133 College Avenue to make sure that there were no injuries, other suspects or armed individuals associated with this case.

Social media postings, news releases, and other alerts were sent by the Morgantown Police Department, City of Morgantown, and West Virginia University Police Department in order to alert citizens and students of the danger in the area and to avoid this area until the incident was resolved.

After the entry was made and the tactical situation was over, the streets were opened again to traffic and the citizens were returned to their homes. The roadways were opened and the all safe was given at approximately 1:55 pm.

During the tactical portion of this incident both West Virginia University Police and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Morgantown Police Department by answering those calls that the officers could not respond to while they were on scene with this incident. It is because of the ongoing cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Monongalia County that allows for quick responses to emergencies like this.

The suspect information is not being released pending notification of his next of kin. Additionally, the Morgantown Police Department was a support agency during this incident and the shooting investigation and details of the ongoing investigation surrounding this incident and the suspect will be made available through the U.S. Marshalls Office in Clarksburg.