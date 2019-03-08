REVIEW ... Mar-Vell Stings in it's Galactic "Origin" , Leaving Clever "Easter Eggs"

My beyond Earth's solar system upgrading of a familiar heroic phrase first uttered in the early to mid World War II era rockets the introduction of a Man of Steel (Superman) clone. The Marvel universe has taken the name and likeness (sorta) of a popular Golden Age of Comics character, altered the sex, and opened the vacuums of deep space.

The historic legacy of the character could be a take on what would have occurred if Solemn had "split" the Biblical child often utilized as an example of wisdom and motherly love. Marvel has its trademark name ; DC has the original character's biography as you'll see in about a month when "Shazam" lights up screens.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), an Air Force test pilot gained tremendous powers derived from Tesseract and (to a lesser extinct) the infinity stone. Her abilities have her traveling on the other side of the universe including the Quasar-realm (a type of co-existing universe). Danvers has planet shifting and starship shifting powers; her speed of travel resembles Star Trek's Enterprise going into Warp Speed.

Danvers wakes up searching for memories and reasons for her existence, leading to scenes of mentorship. The main time frame is the 1990s, a period filmmakers reenforce with pinball machines and Fonz dinner buckets. She's first seen by a young not-yet-glass eyed Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. The duo bonds with her sharing bits of her mission to quash a galactic war between Krees and Skrulls who already have Earth under surveillance.

Battle and f/x intimidating, this "origin" film flares as a supernova, introducing concepts that underscore "where no human has gone before" mantra.

Exploding on and away from Earth, "Captain Marvel" handles a complicated introduction with the ease of flashbacks and outer space backgrounds.

Larson has initiated ( mayhaps unwillfully) a gender and feminism controversy. True, Mar-vell does not have a romantic interest (a dear friend, yes, Fury) and except for excessive domination of ignore your emotions, it's free of blatant sexism. The equality does exude in other ways (I'll avoid die to spoilers) and the comic quips result not from arrogant one-liners , rather character behavior.

Larson ignores glamor except for the plastic spandex costume. Her presence is slightly overridden by a cat named "Goose." (again I stop to prevent spoilers).

Stil, it's fair to state this is not a feature long set up for "Endgame;;" it's an origin of a significant Marvel Universe character who's gender seems irrelevant (that's an equality praise). Those from other planets have powers (shape shifting) and different appearances. They interact in a touching earthly "family" kitchen dinner that has a "Star Wars" interplanetary cafe recall except this one's hinting at sudsy "Waltons" updated values.

Easter eggs ( revelation hints) and Stan Lee cameos earn applause. This premiere audience about 65-35 male to female and 80% high school, college and graduated geeks gets thumb up from older patrons who are enamored by the fights and action.

I'm not going further to leave surprises intact. I'll clean those up in a couple weeks after talk and debate goes viral.