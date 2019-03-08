Huntington Planning & Finance Committees Meeting Monday

 Friday, March 8, 2019 - 03:41

There will be a meeting of the City Council Planning & Zoning Committee meeting in Council Chambers on Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. A meeting of the Finance Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, too. 

Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 PLANNING

* Ordinance #2019-O-10 – Article 1327 – C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District

* Ordinance #2019-O-11 – Article 1343 – off-street parking, loading & unloading regulations

* Other matters as necessary

 

Administration & Finance Committee

Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

1. Ordinance #2019-O-9 – Adding Article 919 regarding regulation of small cell wireless facilities in right-of-way

2. Resolution #2019-R-10 – Development & Planning agreement for grant administration/licensed remediation specialist services in relation to a grant award

3. Resolution #2019-R-11 – Budget revision #3 of FY 2018-19 general fund budget

4. Other Matters as Necessary

