Tooley chosen as winner of the 3rd Annual Marshall Student Short Film Festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University sophomore Kadin Tooley was selected as the winner of the inaugural juried Best in Festival award at the Marshall University Student Short Film Festival. Tooley is director, cinematographer, co-writer and co-producer of the film Mann Motte.

In Mann Motte, a young man and woman watch folklore legend become reality. The short blends 1920s silent horror with golden-age slasher films. Tooley is from Frazier’s Bottom, West Virginia, and is a video production major. The award included $250 for the winning film.

“Mann Motte is a wonderful homage to 1920s German Expressionist cinema, which, in turn greatly influenced American horror film,” said Dr. Walter Squire, director of film studies and an associate professor of English at Marshall. “Mann Motte features stunning low-key lighting and camera work, beautiful miniatures and set design, and a suitably disturbing score, all in the service of a novel retelling of the Mothman legend.”

The festival was sponsored by the Department of English in the College of Liberal Arts, Housing and Residence Life and Marshall University Libraries as an opportunity to showcase the filmmaking talent of Marshall students