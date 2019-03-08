HerdCon planned for Saturday, March 16 at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Libraries and Online Learning unit is sponsoring HerdCon, Marshall’s inaugural pop culture convention, planned for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Memorial Student Center and Drinko Library on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

HerdCon will include live music, cosplay competitions, live action role-playing (LARP) demonstrations, gaming, discussion panels, belly dancing, vendors, artists and more.

“Students and community members are invited to come with their family, friends and classmates to a special event welcoming them to experience much of what makes Marshall a wonderful and special place to be,” said Heather Lauer, event organizer and assistant professor and librarian at Marshall. “We decided to plan this convention because of our own love of pop culture and Marshall University. Previous events, such as VaultMU, focused on the Fallout 76 game and we are happy to continue that spirit with additional celebrations of what makes Marshall innovative and creative.”

General admission is $5. Admission is free for MU students, faculty and staff, and youth 18 and under. VIP tickets are available for $25 and include a HerdCon T-shirt, art print, 6-sided dice and more. VIP tickets are limited and must be ordered in advance to ensure availability. Tickets, shirts and VIP packages can be purchased online athttps://tinyurl.com/herdcon2019tickets. Registration and VIP package pick-up will take place at the 5th Avenue entrance of the Memorial Student Center.

“This event has been a year in the making,” said Michelle Alford, another event organizer and library information systems technician at Marshall. “We have strived to involve both our campus and community in HerdCon and hope that this will become an annual celebration of both our love of pop culture and also of Huntington and Marshall University.”

More than 50 artists and vendors are scheduled to participate in addition to representatives from Marshall’s Digital Humanities program, Japanese Outreach Initiative, Information Technology department and various student organizations.

For more information e-mail herdcon@marshall.edu or visitwww.facebook.com/herdcon.