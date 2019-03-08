Most read
Huntington Police Has 18 New Police Cars on the Road
Friday, March 8, 2019
Ten cruisers have been purchased utilizing general fund appropriations. An additional 8 vehicles were purchased using asset forfeiture and seizure money.
An additional five vehicles are in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.