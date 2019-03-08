Huntington Police Has 18 New Police Cars on the Road

 Friday, March 8, 2019 - 04:02 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Police Has 18 New Police Cars on the Road

Presently, every Huntington Police officer working a patrol zone is driving a new, marked cruiser. Eighteen new vehicles have been purchased during the past year.

Ten cruisers have been purchased utilizing general fund appropriations. An additional 8 vehicles were purchased using asset forfeiture and seizure money.

An additional five vehicles are in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.

