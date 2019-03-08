Most read
HPD to Partner with Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area
— The Drug Unit executed more than 100 search warrants resulting in excess of 250 arrests last year.
— HPD has purchased 10 front-line cruisers and 8 vehicles for investigators using general fund money and drug forfeiture funds in the past year. Another 5 front-line cruisers will be purchased next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
— Property crime fell 12%, violent crime dropped 21% and homicide decreased 50% in 2018.
— in addition to strengthening partnerships with the ATF, DEA and U.S. Attorney’s Office, an announcement will be made in the near future regarding a new partnership with the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
— Pension costs for next fiscal year are projected to be $85,000 less than the current fiscal year. The city’s Finance Department also has made significant in becoming current with its pension payments, Dial said.