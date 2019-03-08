Billups Lecture to feature strategies for classroom calm and focus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Classroom teachers will hear about strategies they can use to calm their students and help them avoid distractions at the spring Margaret Kathryn Sovine Billups Lecture Monday, March 11, on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. The lecture will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Room BE-5 in the Memorial Student Center and is free and open to the public.

Presenters at this second event in the Billups Lecture Series will includeJeannie Harrison, co-founder, Yoga EQ; Tenikka Phillips, Cabell-Huntington Hospital; Gabi Jarrett, Mindful Muse Mojo; and therapy dogs Isabella, Ruby, Haven, Buster and Juner with their humans.

“These strategies and techniques will help both students and teachers increase their ability to focus, which we believe is a key to greater success for everyone,” said Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall. The Center for Continuing Education and the College of Education and Professional Development are presenting the lecture through funding provided by Ed and Carol Billups for professional development for educators.

RSVPs are requested, as refreshments will be provided for attendees. Online registration can be found at www.marshall.edu/ce/pd. For further information, persons may contact Wolfe by e-mail atbeth.wolfe@marshall.edu.