Billups Lecture to feature strategies for classroom calm and focus
Presenters at this second event in the Billups Lecture Series will includeJeannie Harrison, co-founder, Yoga EQ; Tenikka Phillips, Cabell-Huntington Hospital; Gabi Jarrett, Mindful Muse Mojo; and therapy dogs Isabella, Ruby, Haven, Buster and Juner with their humans.
“These strategies and techniques will help both students and teachers increase their ability to focus, which we believe is a key to greater success for everyone,” said Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall. The Center for Continuing Education and the College of Education and Professional Development are presenting the lecture through funding provided by Ed and Carol Billups for professional development for educators.
RSVPs are requested, as refreshments will be provided for attendees. Online registration can be found at www.marshall.edu/ce/pd. For further information, persons may contact Wolfe by e-mail atbeth.wolfe@marshall.edu.