Most read
- Dunkin Donuts Opens March 7 in Huntington
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- New Pet Supply Store Opening in Ceredo
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats React With Violence to Peaceful Protest Against Anti Semitism
- New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Charges Near West Huntington School
- Mexican National Men Plead Guilty to Immigration Crimes by Working at Restaurant in Hurricane
Sensory Screening for Disabled Saturday @ 11 a.m.
The sensory friendly screenings will be the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. at the listed multiplexes. To accommodate conditions such as autism, the auditorium lights are not completely dimmed, the volume will be lowered, outside snacks for special diets are allowed, and no one complains about utterances or moving about.
The series continues in March with How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World (March 9); Dumbo (April 13); Ugly Dolls ( May 11); Pets 2 (June 8); and Toy Story 4 (July 13).
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sensory Friendly; Reserved Seating Sat: 11:00 AM Marquee Galleria (Beckley), Marquee Pullman (Huntington) , Marquee Southridge (Charleston); Marquee Highlands (Wheeling); Marquee Wythville (Wythville, Va)
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.