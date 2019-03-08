Sensory Screening for Disabled Saturday @ 11 a.m.

Following the success of "The Grinch" autistic special needs morning matinee in December, Marquee Pullman, Huntington; Marquee Galleria, Beckley; Marquee Southridge (Charleston); Marquee Highlands (Wheeling); Marquee Wytheville 8 (Wytheville, Va) will kick off a monthly series devoted to families that have members with special needs.

The sensory friendly screenings will be the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. at the listed multiplexes. To accommodate conditions such as autism, the auditorium lights are not completely dimmed, the volume will be lowered, outside snacks for special diets are allowed, and no one complains about utterances or moving about.

The series continues in March with How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World (March 9); Dumbo (April 13); Ugly Dolls ( May 11); Pets 2 (June 8); and Toy Story 4 (July 13).









How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sensory Friendly; Reserved Seating Sat: 11:00 AM Marquee Galleria (Beckley), Marquee Pullman (Huntington) , Marquee Southridge (Charleston); Marquee Highlands (Wheeling); Marquee Wythville (Wythville, Va)

As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.